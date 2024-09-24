1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $520.85 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
