1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $405.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.34 and a 200 day moving average of $341.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

