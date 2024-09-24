Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

