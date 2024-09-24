1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $557.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

