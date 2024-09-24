4,620 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $91.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

