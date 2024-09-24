1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,860 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FSK stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

