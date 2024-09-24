Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.