Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

