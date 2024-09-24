Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

