Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.