Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.