Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,963 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

