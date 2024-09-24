Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roblox by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 443,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 107,182 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in Roblox by 48.0% during the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Roblox by 16.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Roblox by 54.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 192,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,341 shares of company stock worth $33,004,226. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

