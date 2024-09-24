Sei Investments Co. Has $32.43 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,701.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,097,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,405.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,409.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,376.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

