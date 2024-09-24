Profund Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

