Engine Capital Management LP Sells 77,420 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,420 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 13.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $69,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in RTX by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.8 %

RTX stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.