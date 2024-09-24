99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Stock Position Decreased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of 99 Acquisition Group worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 99 Acquisition Group by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 196,960 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

99 Acquisition Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NNAG stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

About 99 Acquisition Group

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

