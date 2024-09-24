TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,396 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,547,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 382.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

