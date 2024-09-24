Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter worth $302,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCSC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

