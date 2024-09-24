Glazer Capital LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 224,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

DPCS stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

