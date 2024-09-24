iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

