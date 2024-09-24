Engine Capital Management LP Purchases 104,232 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up approximately 8.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 1.86% of Laureate Education worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

