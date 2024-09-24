Engine Capital Management LP Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 223.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,095 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN comprises 2.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE:JELD opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 2.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

