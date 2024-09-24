Engine Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 164,700 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

