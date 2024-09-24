Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 21,769 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

