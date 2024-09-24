Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

