AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,843 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for approximately 3.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $9,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,254,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

