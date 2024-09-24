First Light Asset Management LLC Has $43.17 Million Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $43,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.44. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

