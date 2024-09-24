Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.29.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

