Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.