Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
