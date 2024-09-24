Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,828,000 after buying an additional 526,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

