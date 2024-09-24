Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Acquired by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Backblaze makes up approximately 0.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Backblaze by 50.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $423,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $423,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $85,850.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,209.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $311,530. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Backblaze Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

