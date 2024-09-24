Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 133.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.