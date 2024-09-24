iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.24

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 2175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

