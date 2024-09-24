Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.