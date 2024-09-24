Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

