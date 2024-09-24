APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,262 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of APA worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

