WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.84

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 7360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 63.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

