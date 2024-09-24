First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 236,632 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,632 shares during the period. Oscar Health accounts for about 2.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Oscar Health worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

