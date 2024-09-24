K2 Principal Fund L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

