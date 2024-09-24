First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 438.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Health Catalyst accounts for 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 6.70% of Health Catalyst worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $248,033. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.