K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 440.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,629 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $4,047,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.