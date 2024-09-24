Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

EXEL opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

