Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

