Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9 %

DraftKings stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,647 shares of company stock worth $18,811,071 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

