Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.