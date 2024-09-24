DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

