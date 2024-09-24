Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.