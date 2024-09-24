Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.96 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Veralto worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

