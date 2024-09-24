Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 285,847 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

